The Brief Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make his long-awaited return. Woodruff has not pitched in the majors since 2023. The team has injury updates on Blake Perkins and Nestor Cortes.



Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the majors this weekend in Miami.

Brandon Woodruff

The backstory:

Woodruff hasn't pitched in the big leagues since undergoing shoulder surgery after the 2023 season. He is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 115 career starts and 15 relief appearances.

"He’s such a big part of the Brewers organization," manager Pat Murphy said. "I’m really excited for him."

Woodruff left his first rehab stint this season with tendinitis in his right ankle. He was pitching for Triple-A Nashville again on June 3 when a 108 mph line drive struck him in the right elbow, leaving a bruise that delayed his return.

The 32-year-old right-hander was back on the mound Sunday for Nashville, allowing four runs, four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings against Jacksonville. He threw 53 of 82 pitches for strikes in his final minor league tuneup.

What's next:

He is lined up to start Sunday against the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series.

Blake Perkins, Nestor Cortes

Dig deeper:

In other injury news, the Brewers returned outfielder Blake Perkins from his rehab assignment after he exited Wednesday's game with Nashville because of groin discomfort.

"Often times when guys go down for their rehab assignments, they're pushing and pushing and pushing to get back and to get ready," Murphy said. "He tweaked it a little bit. Maybe this is a blessing because maybe he didn't have enough at-bats anyways to come back. It isn't major in any way, and he'll be back."

Perkins hasn’t played in the big leagues this season after fracturing his right shin while taking batting practice in spring training.

"He's already been seen by a doctor," Murphy said. "He's going to take five to 10 days ... and see how it progresses and then get back to his rehab."

Nestor Cortes (left elbow) pitched three shutout innings Wednesday for Nashville in his first rehab start. He threw 25 of 37 pitches for strikes against Memphis, allowing one hit and striking out four without a walk.

"We know the kid can pitch. He's done it. That's not going to go away," Murphy said. "It's just a matter of building him up."

Cortes made just two starts for Milwaukee this year before going on the injured list in early April. The 30-year-old lefty is recovering from a flexor strain in his pitching elbow and hopes to rejoin the Brewers just after the All-Star break.