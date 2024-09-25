Brewers lose to Pirates, cooling off the NL Central champions

article

The Brief Liover Pegeuro slashed a two-run double, Luis Ortiz pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night. Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras and Sal Frelick all singled for the NL Central champion Brewers, who are readying for their sixth playoff appearance in the last seven years.



Liover Pegeuro slashed a two-run double, Luis Ortiz pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Ortiz (7-6) allowed one run on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts in seven innings. His only mistake was a second-inning pitch to Jake Bauers that Milwaukee's designated hitter sent to the seats in right-center for his 12th homer of the season.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pegeuro led all Pirates minor leaguers this season in hits, RBIs and doubles before being called up on Tuesday after Pittsburgh s urprisingly released first baseman Rowdy Tellez. The shortstop laced a ball to the notch in left-center against Freddy Peralta (11-9) in the fifth that drove in Yasmani Grandal and Nick Yorke, both of whom reached base after working full-count walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had the other two hits for Pittsburgh, a clean single in the fourth and an infield hit in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman recorded his 12th save after left fielder Bryan Reynolds threw out Willy Adames with two outs in the ninth when Adames tried to stretch a single into a double.

Ortiz, who began the season as a long reliever, has put together a compelling case that he deserves to stay in the rotation in 2025, a rotation that will include rookie sensation Paul Skenes. The right-hander only retired the Brewers in order twice in seven innings, but avoided any real trouble after Bauers' blast.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras and Sal Frelick all singled for the NL Central champion Brewers, who are readying for their sixth playoff appearance in the last seven years.

Peralta has been among the major reasons why Milwaukee is heading back to the postseason. The 28-year-old right-hander has been a fixture near the top of the Brewers' rotation all season. He was in October form for most of the night against Pittsburgh. Peralta retired the first nine batters he faced before Kiner-Falefa singled leading off the fourth.

The only other hit Peralta surrendered was Pegeuro's double on a full-count fastball down the middle. Peralta allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He was lifted after fanning Reynolds leading off the sixth to reach 200 strikeouts for the second straight season.