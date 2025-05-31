Brewers beat Phillies; Hoskins has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs

article

Rhys Hoskins hit two three-run homers against his former team, Jackson Chourio homered among his four hits and drove in five runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 17-7 on Saturday.

Hoskins had his 13th career multi-homer game, and first since 2022 when was on the Phillies.

Chourio had a three-run homer and a two-run single, and Christian Yelich also added four hits as Milwaukee finished with 23 hits.

Chad Patrick (3-4) allowed two runs and five hits over six innings as the Brewers won their sixth consecutive game.

Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo (5-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings allowing 12 earned runs and 12 hits — including both homers by Hoskins. He is just the 12th pitcher in MLB history to allow 12 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings or fewer and the first since Jordan Yamamoto of the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Alec Bohm hit a solo homer, Brandon Marsh had a two-run shot and Kyle Schwarber had three hits including an RBI double to provide much of the offense for Philadelphia, which has lost three straight.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected from the game in the fourth inning for arguing a balk call by third base umpire Derek Thomas. Thomson was eventually ejected by second base umpire Dan Iassogna following a lengthy debate.

Key moment

Hoskins' first homer came on a 2-1 fastball by Luzardo and gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead in the first inning after just 13 pitches.

Key stat

In his first 11 starts for Philadelphia, Luzardo had not allowed more than three runs in a game. He allowed four runs in the first four batters he faced against the Brewers.

Up next

Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.65 ERA) will start against Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (4-0, 2.97) in the series finale on Sunday.