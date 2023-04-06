Brewers outfielder says 'usually something good happens' in wife's absence after hitting walk-off run

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell hit a walk-off solo home run to edge the New York Mets 7-6 on Wednesday, but his post-game comments might ruffle some feathers at home.

Mitchell, 24, hit a bomb to right field off Adam Ottavino at the bottom of the ninth to lead the Brewers to a three-game sweep of the Mets and their fifth straight win.

Garrett Mitchell of the Brewers hits a walk-off solo home run against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at American Family Field on April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"You play some of these moments in your head," Mitchell said after the game. "You want to be up in those types of moments. I go up there with nothing to lose and try to take control. I was trying to put down a bunt at first. It worked out in my favor."

But Mitchell also told Bally Sports Wisconsin that his wife’s absence may have also played a role.

"I was thinking about this, but when my wife doesn’t show up to the games, usually something good happens," Mitchell said with a smile.

"So, going into that at-bat I was like, well, she’s not here, so I might as well do something fun!"

Mitchell’s wife, Haley Cruse Mitchell, who is a professional softball player, caught wind of the remark on social media.

Brewers' Garrett Mitchell celebrates after hitting a walk-off solo home run against the New York Mets on April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"You won’t say it to my face tho," she quipped.

The hit marked Mitchell’s first career walk-off home run and he was met with a Gatorade bath as he rounded home base.

Garrett Mitchell of the Milwaukee Brewers is doused as he celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Mets at American Family Field on April 5, 2023. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Expand

The Brewers have won 18 of their past 21 home games against the Mets and after going scoreless in their first 16 innings of the season, Milwaukee has scored 38 runs in the past 36 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

