Brewers Opening Day: Jordan Stolz, Jordan Love to throw first pitch

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It's another addition to the Wisconsin star power for Brewers Opening Day.

Olympic Gold Medalist and Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz will join Packers quarterback Jordan Love for the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday.

The Brewers made the announcement on Monday, March 23. The organization previously announced that Jordan Love would also be throwing out the first pitch as well.

You can watch the Brewers Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox right here on FOX6. The game starts at 1 p.m., and FOX6 will have pre-game coverage all morning ahead of the game.