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Brewers Opening Day: Jordan Stolz, Jordan Love to throw first pitch

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Published  March 23, 2026 2:33pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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11 February 2026, Italy, Mailand: Olympia, Olympic Winter Games Milan Cortina 2026, speed skating, 1000 m, men, winner Jordan Stolz (USA) celebrates with his gold medal. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Imag

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MILWAUKEE - It's another addition to the Wisconsin star power for Brewers Opening Day.

Olympic Gold Medalist and Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz will join Packers quarterback Jordan Love for the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday.

The Brewers made the announcement on Monday, March 23. The organization previously announced that Jordan Love would also be throwing out the first pitch as well.

You can watch the Brewers Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox right here on FOX6. The game starts at 1 p.m., and FOX6 will have pre-game coverage all morning ahead of the game.

The Source: The Milwaukee Brewers posted the information across its social media platforms.

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