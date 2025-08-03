Brewers beat Nationals; Turang homers twice in season sweep

article

Brice Turang hit two two-run homers, and the Milwaukee Brewers completed their first season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 14-3 victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee set a club record for a three-game series with 56 hits. The Brewers scored 60 runs in their six wins over the Nationals this season.

Christian Yelich went 2 for 3 and walked three times, giving the Brewers the lead for good with an RBI single in the first against rookie Brad Lord (2-6).

Turang hit his seventh homer in the second, a 399-foot shot to right-center. He also went deep against Ryan Loutos in Milwaukee's seven-run seventh, belting a 396-foot shot to right.

Joey Ortiz had four RBIs as the Brewers upped the majors' best record to 67-44. Caleb Durbin had two of Milwaukee's 16 hits.

Milwaukee's Logan Henderson was called up from Triple-A Nashville to start in place of All-Star rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shin contusion. Henderson allowed one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Aaron Ashby (2-1) got five outs for the win.

Drew Millas had two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals in their fifth straight loss.

Key moment

Ashby replaced Henderson after Jacob Young's RBI single made it 3-1 in the fifth. He struck out CJ Abrams and James Wood, ending the inning.

Key stat

Milwaukee also owns a 6-0 sweep of the Dodgers this season.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Quinn Priester (10-2, 3.27 ERA) starts Monday in Atlanta.

Nationals: Host the Athletics on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.