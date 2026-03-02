Brewers use bitter NLCS sweep as fuel for 2026 season

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers are entering 2026 motivated by last year’s NLCS sweep. Players say the loss to the Dodgers still fuels their World Series goal. Milwaukee has won three straight division titles and hopes to build on last season’s playoff run.



The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2026 season with optimism, but the abrupt end to last year’s playoff run still lingers.

Milwaukee, a three-time NL Central champion, reached the National League Championship Series in 2025 with World Series aspirations before being swept by the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It wasn’t what we wanted, right? We just didn't play well in that last series, and that's what happens, you know? You don't play well for a few days, and that's a wrap," said Christian Yelich. "I don't think we ended the year how we'd have liked to, you know, step away from where we wanted to be."

Blake Perkins said the Dodgers were simply the better team in the moment.

"I felt like maybe we ran a little steam there at the end with the Dodgers, but they also played phenomenal, so I'm not gonna take the credit from them either," he said. "They were a really good team last year."

The path to the NLCS included an emotional Game 5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the Division Series at American Family Field.

"Cubs, Brewers in Milwaukee for a game five, that's, you know, it's about as loud as we're going to get up there. And man, it was incredible," said Quinn Priester.

"It was really cool to get past the Cubs, especially in that first round. I think it builds confidence within us that, yeah, we can be there. We can compete with all these guys," said Perkins.

Yelich said the connection between the team and the city stood out most.

"The one thing I will say about last year is I thought it was cool to, you know, see people and see the fan base kind of rally around that team," he said. "And that's the cool thing about baseball and what special teams can do like that is it brings people together and you watch people create memories with their friends, their family, and there's cool energy in the city and it makes those kinds of seasons more special when it's like that. And, you obviously wish you could have taken it the whole way because of how special it was."

Now, players say the focus shifts forward, even if last season remains motivation.

"But it's definitely in the back of my mind. I'd like another piece or another crack at it, you know?" said DL Hall.

"So, I think just being ready and keeping the mission to win a World Series. Not just win a playoff series," said Aaron Ashby.

"It's a new year, and we got a lot of new guys, and this team's story is starting today, and we'll see where it ends up," said Yelich.

The Brewers have won three straight division titles but advanced past the first round only last season. With a foundation built on winning more games than any team in baseball and reaching the NLCS, there is belief the next step could be even bigger in 2026.