Brewers home opener postponed due to COVID-19; game rescheduled for Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals set for Friday, July 31 has been postponed due to two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization.

The Brewers released the following statement on the team's website:

"The following game is postponed. The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game-day staff is our top priority. We fully support the measures taken by Major League Baseball regarding the postponement of games and will continue to update our fans as we receive additional information.

"We will continue to use our social media platforms and brewers.com to communicate our policies and procedures as soon as we are able, updating as necessary along the way.

"These are unprecedented challenges we are facing and circumstances continue to change, so we thank you for your patience and wish you and yours the best during this difficult time."

MLB Network's Jon Heyman was first to tweet the St. Louis Cardinals had positive tests -- forcing the postponement.

Major League Baseball has indicated the game between the Brewers and Cardinals "has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT). The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted." MLB says Saturday’s game between the Clubs will remain as scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CDT.

If the Cardinals have more positive tests results late on Friday, this could change once again.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 250 total home runs last season.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.