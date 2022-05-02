Brewers' 'Field of Sweet Dreams' set for Aug. 13

article

The 13th annual "Field of Sweet Dreams" at American Family Field is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Families and fans of all ages are invited to bring their camping gear and spend the night under the stars at the Brewers' home.

Fans will have exclusive access to the UScellular Power Playground and enjoy visits from the Famous Racing Sausages and Bernie Brewer.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

A news release says fans will also take in the Brewers game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the American Family Field scoreboard and enjoy a full-length screening of a family friendly movie later that night.

Guests will also receive a special gift, dinner and snacks during the movie, non-alcoholic beverages and more. Guests will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win Brewers tickets, memorabilia and one-of-a-kind fan experiences. All proceeds from the raffle benefit Brewers Community Foundation.



Tickets are priced as follows:

Age 18 and older: $135 Full camping experience

Age 131-7: $125 Full camping experience

Age 3-12: $90 Full camping experience

Age 2 and under: FREE

Tickets are now available at brewers.com/SweetDreams or by calling 414-902-4452.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

The release says a responsible adult (parent or guardian) must accompany all guests under the age of 17, with a maximum of four minors per adult (this will be strictly enforced upon registration). Alcohol will not be served or sold during the family-friendly event and carry-ins of alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited.