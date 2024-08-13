Brewers lose to Dodgers in Los Angeles' 5th straight victory

article

Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 37th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers finished with four homers in a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night that extended their winning streak to five games.

Gavin Lux and Andy Pages each hit a two-run home run during a five-run fourth inning that gave the Dodgers a 7-1 lead.

Will Smith also homered as the NL West-leading Dodgers improved to 71-49 and matched the Cleveland Guardians for the best record in the majors.

The Dodgers' Gavin Stone (10-5) allowed one run on three hits in five innings, striking out six with no walks in an 86-pitch outing.

Teoscar Hernandez singled to open the fourth and Lux followed with his seventh homer. Smith singled, advanced to third on Migel Rojas’ double, and scored on Kiké Hernádez’s sacrifice fly. Pages hit the first pitch of his at-bat for his ninth homer.

Colin Rea (10-4) was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in six innings, including all four homers. He lost for the second time in 14 outings, including 11 starts.

Smith staked the Dodgers to a 1-0 lead with two outs in the second, sending a 3-2 pitch 412 feet to left for his 16th homer.

Ohtani made it 2-0 in the third with a two-out solo shot to right-center.

William Contreras answered in the bottom half, capping a 10-pitch at-bat with his 15th homer, cutting Milwaukee's deficit to 2-1.

The Brewers got a run in the seventh inning on three singles off Landon Knack, who pitched the final four innings and earned his first career save.