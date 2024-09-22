Brewers beat Diamondbacks, overcome 8-run deficit

article

Jake Bauers drove in the go-ahead run with a pinch-hit infield single that capped a four-run eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame an eight-run deficit and avoided a series sweep, rallying for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Brewers trailed 8-0 in the third before chipping away and tying that game at 9 by scoring three runs with two outs in the eighth inning. Jackson Chourio walked, took second on Blake Perkins' single, and scored on Garrett Mitchell’s RBI single to make it 9-7. Justin Martinez (5-6) relieved and Rhys Hoskins tied it with a two-run single to left.

Willy Adames doubled and Hoskins advanced to third base before Bauers hit a run-scoring slow-rolling grounder for a single to the left side.

Jared Koenig (9-4) earned the win and the Brewers' Devin Williams worked a scoreless ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Milwaukee rallied within 8-4 with a run in the third, two in the fourth and an unearned run in the sixth. Milwaukee made it 8-6 in the seventh on RBI doubles by Hoskins and Adames.

Arizona (87-69) entered Sunday two games behind San Diego for the top NL wild card, and a game in front of the New York Mets, who play Sunday night against Philadelphia. Milwaukee (89-67), which clinched the NL Central title Wednesday, remained the only team in the major leagues this season without a losing streak of four or more games.

Randal Grichuk’s pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth off Jared Koenig (9-4) put Arizona up 9-6. Mitchell answered with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Josh Bell and Eugenio Suárez homered in a seven-run third inning off Milwaukee starter Frankie Montas (7-12), who lasted just 2 2/3 innings. Geraldo Perdomo tripled into the corner in right field with one out and raced home on an errant throw by second baseman Brice Turang.

Arizona loaded the bases on a single, walk and catcher’s interference. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with an RBI ground-out and Jake McCarthy delivered a two-run single to right, giving Arizona a 5-0 lead.

Bell followed with his 19th homer, a 436-foot shot to center, and Suarez added his 29th homer to put the Diamondbacks in front 8-0.

Montas was tagged for eight runs, seven earned, on six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Ketel Marte put the Diamondbacks up 1-0 with one out in the first with his career-high 35th home run.