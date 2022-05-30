Brewers beat Cubs 7-6 in twinbill opener

article

Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Monday.

With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.

Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer ied the score on a warm afternoon with the wind blowing out.

Jace Peterson lofted a long solo drive for Milwaukee, which won its second straight and dealt the Cubs a second straight loss.

Swarmer and Milwaukee’s Ethan Small made their big league debuts. It marked the first time in Brewers history that both starters made their debuts and the first for the Cubs since 1944.

Swarmer tossed six innings, allowing four runs — one earned — five hits and one walk in six innings. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out six.

Small was charged with two runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. The lefty ran into control problems in the third when he walked four.

P.J. Higgins and Rafael Ortega hit solo shots on consecutive pitches off Trevor Kelley in the fourth. Higgins’ homer was his first in the majors; Ortega finished with three hits.

Nico Hoerner had three RBIs on three hits, but the Cubs lost for the fourth time in five games.

Miguel Sánchez (1-1) gave up one hits in two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader worked around a leadoff single by Hoerner in the ninth, striking out three for his 17th save in 17 chances.