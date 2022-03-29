Expand / Collapse search

Brewers opening day, Corbin Burnes named starter

By AP Author
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Corbin pitches during Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday, October 8, 2021 in Milwaukee. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes, 27, has been one of baseball’s best pitchers the last two seasons after struggling through a difficult 2019 campaign.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA in 2019 but followed that up by going 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Last season, Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings.

This will be Burnes’ first opening day start. Brandon Woodruff started the Brewers’ season opener each of the last two years.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Summerfest 2022 lineup, headliners announced
article

Summerfest 2022 lineup, headliners announced

The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 headliners.

Carroll University athletes inspiring kids through reading
article

Carroll University athletes inspiring kids through reading

A college education is more than just academics and social life. It's an opportunity to grow as a person. Brandon Cruz goes Beyond the Game with student-athletes using the opportunity to inspire the next generation.

Brewers spring training: Corbin Burnes back at it

Spring training is underway for the Milwaukee Brewers. Reigning National League Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes is back at it, working at another strong season on the mound.