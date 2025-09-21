Brewers named NL Central champs despite loss to Cardinals

article

The Brief The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Sunday. The Brewers would have clinched the NL Central title with a win. Instead, they were left to wait for the result of the Chicago Cubs’ game at Cincinnati. The Cubs went on to lose 1-0 to the Reds, meaning the Brewers became the NL Central Division champions for the third straight year.



Iván Herrera hit a two-run homer, José Fermín drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Sunday.

The Brewers would have clinched the NL Central title with a win. Instead, they were left to wait for the result of the Chicago Cubs’ game at Cincinnati.

The Cubs went on to lose 1-0 to the Reds, meaning the Brewers became the NL Central Division champions for the third straight year.

Matthew Liberatore (8-12) held Milwaukee’s lineup in check, striking out six in five innings while allowing just one run. Matt Svanson, Ryan Fernandez and Riley O’Brien combined for four scoreless innings of relief.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Herrera smashed a 419-foot home run over the left-field bullpen against Robert Gasser (0-1) in the third inning. Gasser was called up from Triple-A to make his season debut as the Brewers placed Brandon Woodruff on the injured list with a lat strain.

St. Louis recorded only three hits, but also drew seven walks.

Erick Fedde, pitching at Busch Stadium for the first time since the Cardinals dealt him to Atlanta in July, walked the first two batters he faced before allowing a two-run double by Fermín that stretched the lead to 4-0.

Fermin also walked with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Joey Ortiz tripled and scored on Jackson Chourio’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly for Milwaukee’s only run.

Milwaukee played without William Contreras, who left Saturday night’s game after his hand was hit by a bat on a catcher’s interference call.

Christian Yelich and Brice Turang also didn’t start, although both pinch hit in the late innings.

Related article

Key moment

Before the first pitch, Nolan Arenado was removed from the game and tipped his cap to a cheering crowd. The Cardinals attempted to trade Arenado during the offseason. He still has two years remaining on his contract.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Key stat

In four career starts against Milwaukee, Liberatore has allowed only two earned runs in 22 innings.

Up next

Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at San Diego, which had not announced its starter.

The Cardinals begin a season-ending road trip Monday night with RHP Michael McGreevy (7-3, 4.08) facing San Francisco RHP Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.75).