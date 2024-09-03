Brewers lose to Cardinals in 12 innings

article

Michael Siani hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the 12th inning on Tuesday night. The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 in Milwaukee.



Michael Siani hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the 12th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Siani came to the plate after a wild pitch by Elvis Peguero (7-4) put runners on second and third. He lined an opposite-field single into left field to give the Cardinals a 6-4 lead.

Siani then stole second and advanced to third on catcher William Contreras' throwing error, setting up a sacrifice fly by Alec Burleson.

Ryan Helsley (7-4) pitched two innings for the win, striking out four. The All-Star closer was going for his 43rd save before Willy Adames hit a two-out RBI double in the 11th for Milwaukee.

Siani nearly made an outstanding diving catch on Adames' liner to center, but the ball squirted out of his glove as his right arm got twisted in the outfield grass. The Cardinals challenged the call and the ruling was upheld.