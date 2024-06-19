Brewers beat Angels, 2-0; Freddy Peralta outduels Tyler Anderson

article

Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six innings of three-hit ball, outdueling Tyler Anderson in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Rhys Hoskins and Willy Adames drove in runs for the Brewers, who took two of three in Anaheim to open their Southern California road trip.

Peralta (5-4) rebounded from a rough outing against Cincinnati last week with a strong effort against the punchless Angels. Although he walked two and wasn’t particularly efficient, Peralta repeatedly escaped trouble.

Los Angeles got two runners into scoring position in the sixth, but Peralta retired Logan O’Hoppe on a hot grounder up the middle with his final pitch.

Bryan Hudson pitched two innings of relief before Huntington Beach native Trevor Megill finished Milwaukee's four-hitter and its fourth shutout win of the season with his 15th save.

Anderson (6-7) held his opponents to one run for the sixth time in his last seven starts, but lost for the third time in that stretch. The veteran lefty allowed four hits and three walks over seven sharp innings, striking out five.

The Angels managed only four singles while getting shut out for the third time this season. Los Angeles' offense struggled mightily after the first four innings of this series Monday, scoring runs only once — a three-run rally in the ninth inning Tuesday — in its final 22 innings against the Brewers' pitching staff.

Three of Milwaukee's first four batters reached base before Hoskins' flyout in the first inning. Kevin Pillar made a sprinting, sliding catch on Sal Frelick's fly down the right-field line to limit the damage.

Christian Yelich walked, stole second and scored on Adames' soft single off Luis García in the eighth.