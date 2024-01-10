Brewers Baseball Academy; registration open for kids, ages 6-14

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10 that registration is open for the popular Brewers Baseball Academy.

A news release from the Brewers says the academy is open to kids, age 6-14, and offers 18 baseball/softball camps that are held in various cities across Wisconsin. Most camps selling out quickly. Registration is open now at brewers.com/Camps.

New in 2024, the Brewers Baseball Academy will host two softball skill camps over the course of three days. The softball skill camps will be offered in both Franklin from June 17-19 and DeForest from July 15-17. The fee for the three-day camp is $250 per child with an optional V.I.P. day at American Family Field.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Each week-long baseball camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with instruction provided by experienced youth coaches. During one of the five camp days, campers will visit American Family Field for a one-of-a-kind experience to play on the home field of the Brewers. The fee for the week-long camp is $415 per child, which includes 30 hours of exceptional instruction, a complete Brewers uniform, four Brewers game ticket vouchers – compliments of Fleet Farm – and a VIP Day at American Family Field.

A unique component of the Brewers Baseball Academy is the option to have a video motion analysis performed where a camper’s swing will be recorded, analyzed, and shared with the player and his/her parents. In addition, all participants will take part in a baseball or softball skills competition. Each week, scores will be posted at brewers.com/Camps and upon completion of the last camp, the top scorers will be invited to the Champions Day Finals at American Family Field. Boys and girls will compete separately in appropriate grade groups.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brewers Kids Crew members will receive a $20 discount on camp registration. A limited number of spots are available for each camp location.