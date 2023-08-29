Brewers' 9-game winning streak snapped, Cubs win

article

Justin Steele struck out eight in six effective innings, shaking off a comebacker that hit him on his left leg, and the Chicago Cubs stopped Milwaukee's nine-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Steele (15-3) allowed six hits and walked one, throwing 80 of his career-high 111 pitches for strikes. The All-Star left-hander improved to 6-0 with a 3.09 ERA in his last eight starts.

Bouncing back from a 6-2 loss in the series opener, Chicago (70-62) pulled within four games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee (74-58).

Steele was struck near his left knee by Victor Caratini's one-out liner in the second. After a visit from manager David Ross and a trainer, along with a few warmup throws, he stayed in — drawing a big cheer from the Wrigley Field crowd of 33,294.

Burnes (9-7) also was terrific, striking out seven in seven innings. But the three-time All-Star remains winless in seven starts since he pitched eight sparkling innings in a 4-0 victory at Philadelphia on July 20.

The Brewers had seven hits and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position in their first loss since Aug. 17. It was the team's longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2021.

After Steele departed, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather each got three outs before Adbert Alzolay worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save in 23 opportunities.

Merryweather got some help when Yan Gomes threw out Christian Yelich when he attempted to steal second in the eighth. Ian Happ also made a solid catch against the ivy-covered wall in left on Tyrone Taylor's drive in the fifth.

One day after a four-run first inning in the opener, the Brewers looked for another fast start. They put runners on second and third with one out, but Willy Adames lined to second and Monasterio struck out swinging.

The Cubs then jumped in front in the bottom half of the first. Nico Hoerner was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on Ian Happ’s double before scampering home on Cody Bellinger’s groundout to second.

Chicago threatened in the fifth, loading the bases on two singles and a walk. Hoerner then hit a liner right to third baseman Andruw Monasterio, who stepped on the bag for an inning-ending double play.