Brewers' 2022 regular season schedule revealed

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4 the team's 2022 regular-season schedule, which begins Thursday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m. CDT against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field.



A news release says Milwaukee will open at home for the second consecutive season and for the ninth time in the last 11 years. Since joining the National League in 1998, the Brewers have opened against a National League West opponent nine times but never against the Diamondbacks.



Following the opening series against Arizona (March 31-April 2), Milwaukee will conclude its first homestand of the season against the San Francisco Giants (April 4-6).



The Brewers will face the American League East in Interleague play for the first time since 2017.

Milwaukee will host the Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26), Tampa Bay Rays (Aug. 9-10) and New York Yankees (Sept. 16-18). The Brewers will travel to face the Baltimore Orioles (April 11-13), Tampa Bay Rays (June 28-29) and Boston Red Sox (July 29-31).



The yearly rivalry series against the Minnesota Twins will be played at Target Field from July 12-13 and at American Family Field from July 26-27.



The team’s longest road trip of the season is 10 games from May 23-June 1 against the San Diego Padres (May 23-25), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-29) and Chicago Cubs (May 30-June 1).





Milwaukee has a pair of seven-game homestands, including against the San Diego Padres (June 2-5) and Philadelphia Phillies (June 7-9) from June 2-9. The Brewers will host the St. Louis Cardinals (June 20-23) and Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26) from June 20-26.

The Brewers will play 15 of their final 21 games at American Family Field, concluding at home against the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 27-28) and Miami Marlins (Sept. 29-Oct. 2).



For the full schedule and home game times, you are invited to visit brewers.com/schedule. Game dates and times are subject to change.