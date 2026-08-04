Brew Crew Tuesday returns to FOX6 as 50-50 Raffle helps Milwaukee

The Brief Brew Crew Tuesday returns Aug. 4 on FOX6 with all-day fan celebrations. FOX6 followed a Brewers 50-50 Raffle ticket seller during Monday's home game. Half of raffle proceeds support 200 local nonprofits focused on families in need.



Crew Tuesday is back on FOX6 on Aug. 4. Catch the Brewers face the Pirates at 6:30 p.m., while FOX6 News celebrates the team with fans all day long.

50-50 Raffle ticket sellers

What we know:

Laura Goralski gave FOX6 News a behind-the-scenes look at what a regular home game looks like for the 50-50 Raffle ticket sellers. They even gave FOX6 News a 50-50 raffle ticket seller shirt to help along the way. Aside from the players, the 50-50 Raffle ticket sellers could be among the most popular people inside the ballpark. Dozens of fans stopped ticket sellers, saying it is a tradition to participate in the raffle.

Goralski spends about an hour and a half in the tailgating lots selling tickets before the game, then heads inside the park to sell. The winner is announced in the middle of the sixth inning.

All of the money raised from raffle ticket sales goes toward a pot of money, with half going toward one lucky fan who has the winning raffle ticket. The other half goes to the Brewers Community Foundation, which supports roughly 200 nonprofits across the area.

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"My favorite part, I think, is just being an ambassador and meeting people from out of town, reading them, making sure they know what to do in the stadium, and just seeing the smiles in everybody's faces because they're so happy for the game. It's all about the kids. And the foundation wins every game. You know, it's the fan wins a ticket, but the foundation wins every game. And that's what it's all about. It's about the kids," Goralski said.

"We're going up and down the steps in the stands all around the, we go all around the building. A lot of steps. The favorite part, I think, is just being an ambassador and meeting people from out of town, reading them, making sure they know what to do in the stadium," Goralski said.

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Yesterday's winner went home with $14,619. That amount also went right back to Brewers Community Foundation, supporting the community and nonprofits that provide quality programming in the areas of health, education, recreation, and basic needs with a particular focus on low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing