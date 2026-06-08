Banana Ball in Wisconsin: Milwaukee native playing for the Party Animals

The Brief Banana Ball's 2026 World Tour brought its high-energy, entertainment-focused baseball to a sold-out American Family Field for a weekend doubleheader. So it was only natural that Brady Kais, a Milwaukee native, would start the first game as a pitcher for the Party Animals. He said it was great to be home and great to experience the fun with all the fans.



Banana Ball officially took over American Family Field! They brought the energy, the smiles, and the dance moves to Milwaukee's iconic ballpark.

And one of those stars is Milwaukee native Brady Kais.

The Greendale High School alum is a pitcher for the Party Animals. They're an offshoot of the Savannah Bananas, and they play in the Banana Ball Championship League, which offers a unique and entertaining twist on baseball.

Brady Kais showing off some moves

Pitching for the Party Animals!

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This summer, it's Wisconsin's turn to be a part of their 2026 World Tour as they travel to venues across the country.

"You've been in some pretty arenas, venues. Disney World, Yankee Stadium. Where does pitching and being at American Family Field rank for you?" asked FOX6's Lily Zhao.

"Definitely number one," answered Brady Kais. "I mean just growing up five minutes down the road, going to high school in Greendale, this was something that I always dreamt of, so this is definitely number one for me."

Brady Kais

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As the Milwaukee native, it was only fitting to have Kais start the first game of their weekend doubleheader against the Loco Beach Coconuts in front of a sold-out crowd.

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"Unbelievable," said Kais. "Being able to look around and see family and friends, it wasn’t really just an experience for me, but it was an experience for all of them too."

Kais got connected with Banana Ball three years ago after he had just finished his second season with the Lake Country Dockhounds in Oconomowoc. The hope of playing Major League Baseball was still there, but this opportunity was too good to pass up.

Brady Kais with some fans

"Growing up, Banana Ball wasn't a thing, so I never thought that I would be on this field playing Banana Ball," said Kais. "I definitely thought maybe it would be in a Brewers uniform, but it's so cool to be out here and have a good time and see the party throughout the whole stadium. It was really cool."

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About Banana Ball

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To join the Banana Ball Championship League, the top requirement, outside of playing baseball, is the fan experience.

"It's about the entertainment," said Kais. "We're putting on a show while we're playing a game in the show."

That includes being able to dance and have fun in sold-out stadiums, which took some time for Kais to get used to.

Banana Ball

"On the 4th of July, I went to downtown Savannah," said Kais. "There's the parade, there’s everything, fireworks going on. I put my phone straight up in the middle of all this big group of people, no uniform, and I was like if I can do a TikTok dance in front of all these people looking at me like that, I can do it in uniform."

And that he was. Kais has been a hit on social media and with the fans, especially being back in Milwaukee.

"It was great to be here, great to be home and great to experience it with all these fans," said Kais.

Over the weekend, more than 82,000 fans showed up to watch Kais, the Party Animals and Banana Ball at American Family Field.