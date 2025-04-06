Milwaukee Admirals take down the Texas Stars 2-1

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals shot down the Texas Stars 2-1 on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The admirals are now within two points of first place in the Central Division.



Goalie Matt Murray stopped 31 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Milwaukee has moved within two points of the Stars for first place in the Central Division. Milwaukee has played 67 games and the Stars have completed 66.

Murray earned his 24th win of the season and improved to 3-1-1 against his former team.

Game breakdown

Grigori Denisenko scored the game-winning goal at 5:24 of the third period. While on the power play, defenseman Ryan Ufko fed a pass to Ozzy Wiesblatt. From the left circle, Wiesblatt drew the attention of the defense. He then zipped a pass to the right post for a tap-in by Denisenko.

Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the first period. Defenseman Ufko skated from the right point to the left with possession, then advanced toward the goal. He was forced around the left post and tried a wraparound which was thwarted. However, he moved back to the high slot and received a pass from Cal O’Reilly. Ufko then ripped a high shot into the goal at 16:01 for his eighth goal of the season. O’Reilly and Kevin Wall assisted. It was O’Reilly’s 250th assist as a member of the Admirals.

The Stars tied the game at 1:16 of the third frame when Anthony Romano slapped a loose puck from the crease past Murray.

Admirals forward Kyle Marino played his 200th American Hockey League game.

Up next

Milwaukee continues its three-game road trip on Sunday, April 6 at Texas. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, April 12 to host Chicago.