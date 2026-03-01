Admirals rally late, top Moose in overtime at Panther Arena

article

Reid Schaefer scored the game-winner in overtime and tallied his third goal in as many games. Milwaukee scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime.



The Milwaukee Admirals erased a two-goal deficit in the final minutes and beat the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Panther Arena.

Milwaukee trailed 3-1 with just over three minutes remaining before mounting a dramatic comeback to force overtime.

After a scoreless first period, Dylan Moulton gave Manitoba a 1-0 lead early in the second with his first career AHL goal.

Reid Schaefer responded three minutes later, scoring his third goal in as many games off a cross-ice pass from Jordan Oesterle, who extended his assist streak to seven straight games.

The Moose regained the lead late in the second period on a tap-in from Philip Di Giuseppe, then pushed their advantage to 3-1 midway through the third when Nikita Chibrikov capitalized on a rebound off the end boards.

With the game slipping away, Tanner Molendyk sparked the rally by driving the puck into the zone and setting up Daniel Edstrom for a deflection goal to make it 3-2.

Moments later, Molendyk again created an opportunity, finding Cole O’Hara, who fed Fedor Svechkov for a tying goal with 2:12 remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Edstrom won a key offensive-zone faceoff and Oesterle quickly moved the puck to Schaefer, whose snap shot from the hash marks beat Manitoba goalie Thomas Milic stick-side at 1:48 to seal the win.

The Admirals continue their homestand Tuesday morning with a school day game against the Chicago Wolves at 10:30 a.m.