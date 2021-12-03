Milwaukee Admirals beat Cleveland Monsters, end brief losing skid

article

Rocco Grimaldi scored a pair of goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters Friday, Dec. 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Admirals. It was Milwaukee’s first visit to Cleveland since Jan. 4, 2020.

Admirals goalie Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

The Admirals scored early in the first period after winning a face-off in the Monsters zone. Matt Tennyson slid a pass from the middle of the blue line to Jeremy Davies at the right point. Davies’ shot was deflected into the goal by Cody Glass for his second marker of the season at 1:25.

Milwaukee needed just 51 seconds to score a 5-on-3 power play goal at the start of the second period. The power play carried over from late in the first frame. Grimaldi fired a shot from the right circle past Berube for his sixth goal of the season and first goal on the power play. Marc Del Gaizo and Matt Luff had the assists.

Admirals forward Michael McCarron scored his second goal of the season at 3:03 of the second frame when he skated from the right corner toward the goal. He tried to pass the puck to the slot, but it was blocked back to him. McCarron skated across the goal mouth and lifted a backhander into the net for the tally. Mathieu Olivier earned the lone assist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Admirals made it 4-0 when a long Glass pass from the Admirals' defensive zone sprung Grimaldi for a breakaway. Grimaldi scored with a shot through the legs of Berube at 4:59. Glass and Tennyson were awarded the helpers.

Cleveland got on the scoreboard with 6:00 remaining in the game. Tyler Angle decked an Admirals defender and backhanded the puck over the glove of Ingram.

Milwaukee will play at Cleveland again Saturday, Dec. 4. The Admirals return home Friday, Dec. 10 to host the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Advertisement