Admirals lose to Firebirds, Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Troy Grosenick was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 28 shots but it wasn’t enough as Milwaukee could only get one past Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger and Milwaukee dropped game one of the Western Conference Finals 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is slated for Friday night at 7pm.

Zach L’Heureux scored the Ads lone goal of the night, his AHL-leading ninth of the post-season as the team failed to score at least two goals for the first time since game two in the first round against Texas.

The Firebirds opened the scoring with a power-play goal from John Hayden at 14:55 of the first period on Coachella’s third PP of the opening frame.

The score stayed that way until L’Heureux found the back of the net at the 5:20 mark of the third. The play began when Reid Shaefer carried the puck out of the Ads zone and put a burst of speed on a Firebirds defender to create a 2-on-1. Shaefer slide the puck through the slot over to L’Heureux, who beat Driedger stick side to knot the score at one.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee the score didn’t stay tied for long as Hayden got his second of the game 3:29 later when got a loose puck on the far post and crammed it past Grosenick.

Milwaukee pulled Grosenick with 1:25 to go in the game, but they weren’t able to solve Driedger and the Firebirds escaped with the victory.

The Admirals finished the night 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, but 0-for-5 on the power-play.

Game two is set for Friday night before the series shifts to Milwaukee for games three, four and five beginning Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

