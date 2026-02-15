Admirals end skid with road win over IceHogs

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs 4-1 at BMO Center to end a five-game skid. Magnus Chrona made 26 saves for Milwaukee’s first regulation road win since Nov. 21. The Admirals return home Wednesday to face the Texas Stars.



The Milwaukee Admirals got the response they needed Sunday, riding a strong night in net and a burst of special teams scoring to a 4-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Center.

Magnus Chrona turned aside 26 shots as Milwaukee secured its first regulation road win since Nov. 21 at Henderson. The result also marked the club’s seventh road victory of the season and snapped a five-game winless stretch.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee grabbed a lead before the first intermission for the first time in five outings.

David Edstrom opened the scoring at 8:33 of the first, jumping on a blocked pass that skittered across the blue line and firing it past Drew Commesso. Andreas Englund picked up the assist on Edstrom’s sixth of the year.

The Admirals doubled the advantage just 28 seconds into the second. Reid Schaefer pounced after Sam Rinzel lost the puck behind his own net and tucked home a wraparound for his eighth goal, his fourth on the power play.

Another man-advantage made it 3-0 at 7:26. Zach L’Heureux lifted the puck in while tumbling at the left post, with Joakim Kemell and Jordan Oesterle assisting.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Jack Matier added his first of the season late in the frame. Joey Willis found him alone in the slot, and Matier snapped it home at 17:35 to push the lead to 4-0 after two.

Rockford broke up the shutout bid at 8:29 of the third when Jake Furlong scored from the slot.

Milwaukee now heads home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the Texas Stars visit Wednesday, Feb. 18.