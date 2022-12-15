Admirals earn point in 4-3 shoot-out loss

article

The Admirals earned a point in a 4-3 shoot-out loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Tommy Novak, Cole Schneider and Luke Evangelista all posted multi-point efforts for the Admirals, who earned their 11th point (5-5-0-1) of the season when trailing after two periods, which is the second most in the AHL.

Captain Schneider scored the lone goal of the first when he deflected an Evangelista pass under the leg of Hartford goalie Louis Domingue 17:42 into the game.

Hartford tied the score just 31 seconds into the second on Zac Jones’ first of the year.

However, just 24 seconds later Tommy Novak’s 11th of the season put Milwaukee back on top at 2-1. Novak completed a pretty passing play that went from Cole Schneider behind the net to Evangelista on the right post, over to Novak on bottom of the left circle for a wide open net. The goal equaled Novak’s career high just 24 games into the season.

Once again the Wolf Pack responded to tie it as Will Cuylle finished off a two-on-one with Tanner Fritz to make it 2-2 at the 4:43 mark of the second stanza.

John Leonard would tie the game for Milwaukee early in the third period. He took the puck strong to the net from the top of the right circle and put a shot on goal that Domingue stopped, but Leonard got his own rebound on the side of the net and roofed it for his second goal of the season.

The score would stay that way through the rest of the third period and overtime. In the shoot-out, Jones and Cuylle scored for Hartford, while only Evangelista was able to light the lamp for Milwaukee as the Wolf Pack earned the extra point for the win.

The Admirals are back in action on Saturday night when they host the Toronto Marlies at 6 pm at Panther Arena.