Tiki cocktail recipes; Transport yourself to the tropics

Get on island time without leaving Wisconsin! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares some of her favorite tiki cocktail recipes.



Planter's Punch

2 oz. dark rum

1/2 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. orange juice

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. grenadine

1/4 oz. aromatic simple syrup

1 to 2 dashes angostura bitters

Glass: tiki

Garnish: pineapple and cherry

Shake all ingredients together with ice, strain into a glass filled with crushed ice, add garnish.



Mai Tai

2 oz. dark rum (preferably 1 ounce each of two different rums)

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. orgeat (almond syrup)

1/2 oz. orange liqueur

Glass: tiki

Garnish: mint and lime



Shake all ingredients together with ice, strain into glass filled with crushed ice, add garnish.

