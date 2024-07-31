Tiki cocktail recipes; Transport yourself to the tropics
MILWAUKEE - Get on island time without leaving Wisconsin! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares some of her favorite tiki cocktail recipes.
Planter's Punch
2 oz. dark rum
1/2 oz. pineapple juice
1/2 oz. orange juice
1/2 oz. lime juice
1/4 oz. grenadine
1/4 oz. aromatic simple syrup
1 to 2 dashes angostura bitters
Glass: tiki
Garnish: pineapple and cherry
Shake all ingredients together with ice, strain into a glass filled with crushed ice, add garnish.
Mai Tai
2 oz. dark rum (preferably 1 ounce each of two different rums)
1 oz. fresh lime juice
1/2 oz. orgeat (almond syrup)
1/2 oz. orange liqueur
Glass: tiki
Garnish: mint and lime
Shake all ingredients together with ice, strain into glass filled with crushed ice, add garnish.