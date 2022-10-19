Expand / Collapse search

Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining Days return

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining Days are back with great deals on delicious meals from 10 local restaurants. 

Brian Kramp is at J. Wonderland Crepes & Waffles, where they serve a variety of ice cream, crepes, waffles and shakes.
 

Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining Days return

Brian Kramp is at J. Wonderland Crepes & Waffles, where they serve a variety of ice cream, crepes, waffles and shakes.

Taste of the Gateway Dining Days J. Wonderland Crepes & Waffles

Brian Kramp is at J. Wonderland Crepes & Waffles, where they serve a variety of ice cream, crepes, waffles and shakes.