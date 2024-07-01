Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for Korean BBQ beef kabobs.



Korean BBQ Beef Kabobs

2 lb. sirloin steak

1 red onion

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

3/4 cup Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade

8-10 skewers

(If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak in water for about 30 minutes first)

Cut steak into 1 ½ inch cubes and onion and pepper into 1½ inch pieces.

Place meat and vegetables in a glass container or Ziploc bag, add the marinade and let them marinate for at least 1 hour.

Then place them alternatively onto skewers.

Heat grill to 350 degrees and lightly grease grill with oil.

Place kabobs on heated grill. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the desired doneness.

