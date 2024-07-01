Korean BBQ Beef Kabobs
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for Korean BBQ beef kabobs.
Korean BBQ Beef Kabobs
2 lb. sirloin steak
1 red onion
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
1 green bell pepper
3/4 cup Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
8-10 skewers
(If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak in water for about 30 minutes first)
Cut steak into 1 ½ inch cubes and onion and pepper into 1½ inch pieces.
Place meat and vegetables in a glass container or Ziploc bag, add the marinade and let them marinate for at least 1 hour.
Then place them alternatively onto skewers.
Heat grill to 350 degrees and lightly grease grill with oil.
Place kabobs on heated grill. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the desired doneness.