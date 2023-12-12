Homemade marshmallows; Ooey gooey fun in the kitchen

They're ooey, gooey and usually store-bought! We're mixing things up with a fun recipe for homemade marshmallows from Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious.



Homemade Marshmallows

Ingredients

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1/4 tsp salt

1 TBSP vanilla

Powdered sugar



Instructions

1. Empty gelatin into a mixing bowl (a stand mixer is best, but can also use electric hand mixer). Top with 1/2 cup COLD water and set aside.

2. Add 1/2 cup water to a sauce pan. The add corn syrup, salt, and sugar in the center of the pan. Place over medium heat until the sugar dissolves (mixture will go from looking cloudy to clear). DO NOT stir.

3. Increase the heat to high and bring to 240 degrees on a candy thermometer. Sugar syrup will be VERY HOT, so handle with care.

4. Using a whisk attachment, turn mixer with gelatin (should now look like a solid block) on lowest speed. Carefully and slowly pour the sugar syrup into the bowl, being cautious not to let the syrup hit the whisk.

5. Once all the sugar syrup is added and incorporated, then the mixer to high and whip for 15 minutes. The mixture will turn white and very thick. Add the vanilla and whip until incorporated.

6. While the marshmallow base is whipping, spray a 9"x9" pan with non stick spray and line with parchment. Dust a thick layer of powdered sugar to cover the whole bottom of the pan.

7. Pour the marshmallow mixture into the pan and smooth in an even layer. Cover the top with a thick layer of powdered sugar, and let stand uncovered overnight,.

8. De-pan the marshmallows and cut with a knife coated in non stick spray. Toss cut marshmallows in more powdered sugar to coat all sides.



Tips

1. Be sure to have an oven mitt to protect your hands from the hot syrup.

2. You can flavor the marshmallows with other extracts or spices.

3. Store in an air tight container.