Fox6 & Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon

The cute factor is out of control at the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon, taking place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning.

Tails are wagging, toys and treats are everywhere!

Our phone bank is open until 11 a.m., and our volunteers are standing by to take your donation. CALL 414-800-1446.

You can also donate online, or text WHS to 91999.

All funds raised through the Pet Telethon go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here, stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.