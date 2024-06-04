On the counter; N/A Piña Colada

If you like piña coladas, but perhaps don't really like getting caught in the rain, this drink is for you! Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency, shares a recipe for their drink ‘Does Anybody Actually Like Getting Caught in the Rain?’

Does Anybody Actually Like Getting Caught In the Rain?

.75 ounce Beckett’s Coconut Rum

.5 ounce Lyre’s White Cane

.5 ounce Ritual Rum

.5 ounce Toasted Coconut Syrup

2 ounces Pineapple Juice

1 ounce Lime Juice

2 ounces Water

.25 ounce 2:1 Simple Syrup

5 drops 1:10 Saline Solution

- Combine the first 7 ingredients, then pour the cocktail into 1.8 ounces of Chobani Toasted Coconut Greek Yogurt warmed to room temperature. Allow the mixture to curdle for 45-60 minutes, then pour the mixture through a strainer with a coffee filter and allow to drip down and filter in the fridge for 4-6 hours. Once it’s fully filtered, run the cocktail through the curd one additional time. When fully clarified, add .25 ounce of 2:1 simple syrup and reserve in the fridge. To serve, pour the cocktail over a large ice cube or cherry and guava flavored ice spheres, and add the saline solution. Serve.

Toasted Coconut Syrup

1 cup Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

2 cups Granulated Sugar

2 cups Water

- Toast coconut in a pot over medium heat until lightly browned. Add the sugar and water, stir until dissolved, then strain through a chinois and reserve in the fridge for up to 14 days.