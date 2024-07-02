On the Counter; N/A Black Widow

A complex and delicious spin on the classic New York Sour. Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us how to make a N/A Black Widow.



N/A Black Widow

1.5 ounces Kentucky 74

.5 ounce Free Spirits Bourbon

1.25 ounce Black Sesame Tamari Banana Syrup

.75 ounce Super Lemon Juice

3 dashes Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters

1 dash Bittercube Bolivar Bitters

1 ounces Egg White

.75 ounce N/A Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon

Combine the first 7 ingredients and hard shake with ice, then strain and dry shake for 20 seconds. Roll through a basket strainer into your glass, then carefully pour the N/A wine over the back of a bar spoon to sink it between the egg white foam and the cocktail. Enjoy.

