On the Counter; Cherry wood smoked N/A Manhattan

Taking the classic Manhattan up a notch. Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us how to make a cherry wood smoked N/A Manhattan.



Cherry wood Smoked N/A Manhattan

Manhattan

1 ounce Kentucky 74 N/A Bourbon

1 ounce Free Spirit N/A Bourbon

1 ounce N/A Vermouth Blend

2 droppers Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

1 dash Angostura Bitters

.25 ounce 2:1 Turbinado Syrup

2 bar spoons Sushi Rice

- Combine all ingredients in a stirring pitcher, fill with ice, and stir for 15 seconds. Strain into a coupe and garnish with an orange peel & cherry, then smoke for 20 seconds with Cherry Wood.