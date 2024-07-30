On the Counter; Cherry wood smoked N/A Manhattan
MILWAUKEE - Taking the classic Manhattan up a notch. Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us how to make a cherry wood smoked N/A Manhattan.
Cherry wood Smoked N/A Manhattan
Manhattan
1 ounce Kentucky 74 N/A Bourbon
1 ounce Free Spirit N/A Bourbon
1 ounce N/A Vermouth Blend
2 droppers Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
1 dash Angostura Bitters
.25 ounce 2:1 Turbinado Syrup
2 bar spoons Sushi Rice
- Combine all ingredients in a stirring pitcher, fill with ice, and stir for 15 seconds. Strain into a coupe and garnish with an orange peel & cherry, then smoke for 20 seconds with Cherry Wood.
Vermouth Blend
8 parts Lyres Apertif Rosso
6 parts Pathfinder
1 part Spirit of Milano
1 part Spirit of Vermouth