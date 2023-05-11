COLGATE, Wis. - This weekend, the 17th annual ‘Aprons in the Wind’ exhibit returns with more than 200 fabric aprons displayed on old-fashioned clotheslines. Spectacular Sculpture in Colgate is hosting the event and Brian Kramp is there with a preview.
17th annual 'Aprons in the Wind' Exhibit returns
Brian Kramp previews the 17th annual 'Aprons in the Wind' Exhibit
Spectacular Sculpture in Colgate hosts the 17th annual 'Aprons in the Wind' Exhibit
Brian Kramp previews the 17th annual 'Aprons in the Wind' Exhibit