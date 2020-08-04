Open Record: You're the Boss

Back in May, a Governor Evers' staffer secretly recorded a conversation with legislative leaders. The governor called it a 'discipline issue,' but was there actually any discipline? Government leaders and employees work for you and when they behave poorly, you're supposed to know about those details. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into why getting those answers isn't always that easy.

Amanda St. Hilaire filed open records requests following that secret recording to dig into what, if any, disciplinary actions were taken against the staffer. The team breaks down what government agencies are required to reveal when it comes to discipline and what happens when they try to keep those records secret.

Related show links:

Gov. Evers' Office says no record of discipline for secret recording

