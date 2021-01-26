Open Record: Supply and demand

This week, those 65 and older living in Wisconsin became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, being eligible doesn't necessarily mean they're getting the shot. Many in that age group may have to wait weeks or even months to get the vaccine. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into the latest COVID-19 vaccine news including the explanation into why there's a hold-up in distribution in our area.

They also answer the question of what you need to know if you're 65 and older and not sure how you can get the vaccine. We also hear how other states are handling distribution and where we are in terms of dealing with COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. The team also talks about the news of a virus mutation, concerns Wisconsin health officials have, and how it all affects you.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine news in and around Wisconsin and across the country, click HERE.