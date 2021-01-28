Open Record: Drug-addicted nurses

A registered nurse is caught stealing pain medications meant for patients not once, but twice. So, why did the FOX6 Investigators find her still licensed and still working nearly four year later? In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn shares what he found in a recent investigation. Together, Bryan and Amanda St. Hilaire explain how a breakdown in the state agency responsible for monitoring health care professionals put patients in danger. Bryan shares the background of his recent FOX6 story.

The team talks about what went wrong in original investigation of the nurse in question and just how big a problem drug diversion by health care professionals really is and the difference between addiction and diversion. We also hear what the Department of Safety and Professional Services has to say about the investigation. Plus, learn what other strategies are out there for dealing with addicted health care workers and protecting the public.

