Open Record: 1-on-1 with Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris spent Labor Day in Milwaukee, her first visit on the ticket. During her visit, Harris spoke with the family of Jacob Blake, who was recently shot by a Kenosha police officer. Harris also toured an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers facility and later met with Black business leaders for a roundtable discussion. Part of her visit also included a 10-minute one-on-one interview with FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi. In this episode of Open Record, we hear that interview in its entirety.

You'll hear topics covered from COVID-19 to the decision to not travel to Milwaukee for the DNC and the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake.

