Deff-initely Milwaukee: In the Bubble with Bucks DJ Shawna Nicols

In an effort to keep players, staff, and fans safe and healthy as they finish up its interrupted season, the NBA has created the Bubble. While the rest of us watch from hundreds of miles away DJ Shawna is right in the middle of the most fascinating sports experiment of 2020. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh talks with Shawna Nicols.

Nicols grew up in Milwaukee and played basketball in high school, at Wisconsin for college, and went on to play professionally overseas. She has also become one of the top entertainers in Brew City, as the Official DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Badgers, and more. You'll learn what life is actually like in the Bubble, how it felt to open for Lizzo at Summerfest and the inspiration behind her #DareToBe brand.

