ZLINE gas ranges sold at Lowe's, Home Depot recalled over carbon monoxide danger

About 28,000 gas ranges have been recalled because the oven can release "dangerous levels" of carbon monoxide while in use, potentially causing serious injury or even death, U.S. consumer safety officials warned.

The recall impacts ZLINE Kitchen and Bath 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges that were sold between February 2019 and December 2022, according to a notice posted on Dec. 29 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The kitchen gas ranges sold for between $2,300 and $5,000.

The CPSC said it has received "44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention."

Carbon monoxide (CO), an odorless, colorless gas, kills hundreds of people every year and causes illness to thousands more, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends installing battery-operated CO detectors near every sleeping area of the home, and be sure to check these detectors regularly to ensure they are functioning properly.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, the CDC says. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they even have symptoms, the agency adds.

ZLINE recall: Only gas ranges with these model numbers are affected

The recalled ZLINE gas ranges have the model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range.

For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open, CPSC said. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door.

The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte, and white matte, the CPSC said. They have multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

The recalled Zline ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said customers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until a free repair is available, while they can continue using the range tops "which are unaffected by the issue."

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, based in Reno, Nevada, is working to develop repairs for all the affected stoves, CPSC said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.