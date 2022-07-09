Yosemite's Washburn fire threatens hundreds of giant sequoia trees

The world-famous sequoia trees in Yosemite National Park are under threat as a fast-moving wildfire continued to spread.

The Washburn fire near the lower section of Mariposa Grove has burnt more than 700 acres since it started Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire is contained at 0%.

Hundreds of people from several small towns and campgrounds were forced to evacuate.

SEE ALSO: Shootings along same stretch of Interstate 580 alarm San Leandro

The fire also threatens more than 500 giant sequoia trees that attract tourists from around the world. Some of these trees are at least 2000 years old, Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson.

A team was sent to wrap some sequoia trunks in fire-resistant foil to protect them from the flame, Phillipe told the Associated Press.

There are no reported injuries or homes destroyed, as of Saturday morning.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.