YMCA’s 25th annual MLK Day celebration

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 17 hosted a virtual Dr. Martin King Jr. Day celebration.

The theme of this year’s live virtual event focused on one of Dr. King’s most famous quotes, "Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives."

The live virtual event featured messages from Governor Tony Evers, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

