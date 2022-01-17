Expand / Collapse search

YMCA’s 25th annual MLK Day celebration

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:01AM
MILWAUKEE - The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 17 hosted a virtual Dr. Martin King Jr. Day celebration. 

The theme of this year’s live virtual event focused on one of Dr. King’s most famous quotes, "Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives." 

The live virtual event featured messages from Governor Tony Evers, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. 

