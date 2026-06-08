Additional Milwaukee-owned residential properties for sale

The Brief Milwaukee leaders hosted a news conference Monday to announce more city-owned homes for sale. Through its home sales program, the city sells hundreds of tax-foreclosed, residential properties in as-is condition. All offers remain subject to Common Council approval.



At a news conference on Monday, June 8, Milwaukee officials announced additional city-owned residential properties for sale. The initiative aligns with Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s "Year of Housing," which aims to boost affordable housing and local homeownership.

Residential properties for sale

Dig deeper:

The City of Milwaukee currently owns hundreds of residential properties acquired through tax foreclosure.

Under the city’s home sales program, these properties are sold as-is to owner-occupants, a move designed to broaden affordable homeownership across all Milwaukee neighborhoods.

The City of Milwaukee will officially put 11 more residential properties on the market on June 8. The city is accepting bids exclusively from owner-occupants through July 13.

Most of the listed homes require repairs, so each entry details the estimated scope of work to help buyers understand the necessary investment.

All offers are subject to final approval by the Common Council.

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More than 100 residential properties are currently up for sale across the City of Milwaukee

Find property listings

What you can do:

Additional information and property listings can be found at milwaukee.gov/cityhouses.