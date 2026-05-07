Milwaukee providing free yard waste bags to residents; what to know

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The Brief Milwaukee is providing FREE yard waste bags to residents as part of the citywide Big Clean MKE beautification effort. Bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies. Once full, bags can be picked up as part of Project Clean and Green when it comes to your area.



The city of Milwaukee is providing free yard waste bags to residents as part of the citywide Big Clean MKE beautification effort.

Free yard waste bags

What we know:

Bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at a dozen locations throughout Milwaukee.

Once full, bags can be picked up as part of Project Clean and Green when it comes to your area. If your Project Clean and Green date has already passed, bags can be taken to a city drop-off center free of charge.

Bags can be picked up during normal operating hours.

Pickup locations

District 2: Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership (6671 W. Mill Road)

District 3: East Branch Library (2320 N. Cramer Street)

District 4: Concordia 27 (801 N. 27th Street)

District 5: Lisbon Avenue Ave Hardware (8325 W. Lisbone Avenue)

District 9: 7817 W. Brown Deer Road

District 10: Capitol Branch Library (3969 N. 74th Street)

District 11: Milwaukee Fire Department Engine 10 (5600 W. Oklahoma Avenue)

District 12: Kosciuszko Community Center (2201 S. 7th Street)

District 14: Bay View Branch Library (2566 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue) and Fire Station 11 (2526 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue)

District 15: Metcalf Community Bridges (3624 W. North Avenue) and Community Agricultural Growing Experiences (1313 W. Reservoir Avenue)

About Project Clean & Green

What we know:

Project Clean & Green is citywide initiative that promotes neighborhood pride through coordinated community cleanup efforts.

Each eligible property may dispose of up to six cubic yards of material, all at no cost to residents.

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A news release says residents can place unwanted items like furniture, mattresses, and household items at their regular collection point at the curb or in the alley.

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