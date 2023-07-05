World's cutest rescue dog contest: People magazine, Pedigree team up for special pups

Do you have the world’s cutest rescue dog? People magazine and Pedigree want you to prove it.

The magazine and dog food company have teamed up to bring back the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest for a sixth year. The grand prize winner will get a slew of prizes, including:

A custom photo shoot

A feature in People magazine and on People.com

A year's supply of dog food from the Pedigree brand

$1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice

How to enter

To enter, visit the World's Cutest Rescue Dog contest’s website and upload a photo of your dog using the submission form, then share your story about how the pet "changed your life – and theirs."

"Don't forget to give a shout-out to the rescue organization that helped you find your canine companion," the contest page says. "Rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages are welcome."

People magazine editors will select 10 finalists, and readers will weigh in to narrow down the top three. Judges from People and Pedigree will choose the big winner.

The deadline to enter is August 4.