The Brief The World Series will bring fans to Milwaukee from all over the country. Local leaders expect visitors to make their first stop further west at Waukesha County Airport. Up to 400 private planes are expected to land or take off during peak travel times.



The World Series will bring fans to Milwaukee from all over the country. But some local leaders expect those visitors to make their first stop...further west.

Increased air traffic expected

What To Know:

The Waukesha County Airport is bracing for what could be the busiest ever for air travel.

Waukesha County Department of Public Works Director Allison Bussler says the World Series will be busier than the Republican National Convention and annual events like EAA.

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During peak times, as many as 400 private planes land or take off from this airport. Bussler points out, American Family Field is only 16 miles away. The bulk of traffic is naturally expected back and forth between Wisconsin and Florida during the World Series.

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A $24 million construction project forced the east-west runway at the airport to temporarily close over the summer. That fell during what is typically the airport's peak period – the week of EAA AirVenture.

That runway is now back open and expected to be used quite a bit over the next week.

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What they're saying:

"That was perfect timing – we did a runway safety area, which really just extends our runway – that’s finished," Bussler said. "A taxiway just a couple of weeks ago – that’s done and the concrete dried. So, we’re really excited and ready to take more flights!"

Bussler says the private operators at the airport are planning extra staff during the World Series just to help keep up with the influx of travelers. The airport is already making arrangements to add additional airplane parking.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.