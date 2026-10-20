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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series. Molson Coors is offering free Miller Lite in the form of a rebate. Miller Brewery will also offer free tours to 120 visitors.



The 2026 World Series kicks off on Friday, and to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers, Molson Coors is offering free beer for Wisconsinites.

Free Miller Lite

What you can do:

As the Brewers make their first World Series appearance in 44 years, Wisconsinites aged 21 and over can get up to $8 back on a Miller Lite purchase. Molson Coors said fans can submit a rebate for one 16-ounce or larger can, aluminum pint or draft pour of Miller Lite.

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To be eligible, customers must purchase the beer within the state of Wisconsin on Oct. 23, the first day of the World Series. They must then submit a receipt to Molson Coors showing proof of purchase.

Local perspective:

The Miller Brewery will also offer free brewery tours on opening day. The first 120 people to line up at the Miller Brewery Visitor's Center (4251 W. State St.) will receive free admission and a 75-minute tour, plus a commemorative Miller Lite Brewers hat.

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Tours typically cost $20 and include three beer samples for guests aged 21 and over. The first 30 fans in line that don't secure a tour spot will still be given a hat, while supplies last.

"As a longtime neighbor, supporter and proud beer sponsor of the Milwaukee Brewers, Miller Lite is raising a glass to this historic moment alongside Brewers fans across Wisconsin," said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager for the Miller Brewery. "We can’t think of a better way to toast the Brewers’ incredible run than with beer and tours of the brewery we proudly call home."

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series between the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays starts on Friday, Oct. 23.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.