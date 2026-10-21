World Series: Brewers watch parties a boost for bars, rental companies

The Brief Bars and rental companies are setting up watch parties ahead of World Series games. Steny's Lake Country is adding bleachers, outdoor TVs, a mobile bar, and shuttles. Always Available Seating is fulfilling last-minute bleacher rental requests.



Bars are setting up for large crowds and watch parties ahead of the World Series. After the Brewers swept the Dodgers, it gave people more time to get ready for the World Series.

Planning all week

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"We have been planning all week. This is an opportunity of a lifetime," Ryan Steny said. Steny is the owner of Steny's Lake Country.

From bleacher seating to outdoor TVs, a mobile bar and shuttles, Steny's Lake Country is in set-up mode.

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"The phone did not stop ringing. So many different questions about the shuttles, outdoor party, indoor party," Steny said.

Steny said he is calling in staff that used to work for him just to get their bases covered.

"So many companies you donâ€™t think of are like weâ€™ve never had so many phone calls. It's awesome to see," Steny said.

Getting the seats

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Companies â€“ like Always Available Seating.

"Today we were getting last-minute calls for Brewers stuff and shifting stuff from Illinois to Wisconsin," Geoff Koltz said.

The family-owned business is based in Green Bay but rents out bleachers across the Midwest. Owner Geoff Koltz said he has worked for the Brewers in the past. He hopes if the team brings it home, Koltz hopes to provide seating for a parade route.

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"For some of these watch parties that the people are using the bleachers for, it really brings people together," Koltz said.

Bars, bleachers, businesses are booming. The hope is that the Brewers will too.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6â€™s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.